Sony Wants Media Molecule to Make a Game Rather Than a Creation Tool – Report

Former Little Big Planet developer Media Molecule is working on a new IP. The company’s last release, Dreams, was more of a creativity tool rather than a game in the traditional sense. However, Sony reportedly wants the studio to work on a more conventional console game.

Media Molecule’s next game isn’t a creativity tool

This information comes from Media Molecule Co-Founder Mark Healey, who recently left the company. In an interview on the MinnMax podcast, he talked about his career, his reasons for leaving, and what was happening in the studio. In addition to saying he had faith in Media Molecule, he touched a bit on the studio’s new IP. Healey wasn’t sure how far along the project was at this point. However, he said, “I would dare to go as far as saying it’s more of a game than a creative tool for sure.”

Earlier in the interview, Healey talked about how, after the success of Litte Big Planet, Sony gave Media Molecule a lot of leeway to do what it wanted. That led to Dreams, which he said touched many people but also had some mistakes. For example, he thinks Dreams was “obviously more suited” for PC than PS4, which it released on. He also regretted that the studio never implemented online multiplayer, which he thinks the game needed. After Dreams, Sony wanted Media Molecule to make something “people can have a bit more faith in on a console.”

The studio’s next game is still something of a mystery. It was also hit by layoffs last year, and Sony nearly shut it down instead of London Studio. However, Media Molecule survived the layoffs, and Healey says Sony still believes in the studio.