God of War Ragnarok PC Announcement Coming Soon – Report

A trusted insider has claimed that Sony is set to announce a God of War Ragnarok PC port anytime this month. It was previously rumored that the next PlayStation exclusive to land on PC will be The Last of Us Part II, but apparently, it’s the Santa Monica Studio hit that made the cut.

God of War Ragnarok PC announcement could come at May 2024’s PlayStation Showcase

Report of God of War Ragnarok’s PC release comes from none other than Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has an impeccable track record when it comes to their leaks. The insider has suggested that rumors of The Last of Us II being the next PC port were rubbish and came from someone with a history of false claims.

It is a little peculiar that Sony would jump ahead to God of War Ragnarok rather than porting The Last of Us 2 first, but given billbil-kun’s history, we wouldn’t doubt their claim.

Billbil-kun seems convinced that the aforementioned announcement is coming in May 2024, so it’s increasingly looking likely that all those rumors of a PlayStation Showcase this month might be true. Given the number and nature of announcements we expect — including but not limited to the PS5 Pro — a Showcase is far more likely than a State of Play.