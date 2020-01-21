Capcom is bringing us even more Mega Man action, this time with Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection. This package contains games from the Mega Man Zero and ZX series, continuing the recent surge of Mega Man re-releases. It will launch for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on February 25, 2020. A new trailer for the collection called “Chosen Ones” released today, giving us a peek at what to expect when it releases later next month.

You can check out the Chosen Ones trailer below:

There are six games included in the Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection:

Mega Man Zero

Mega Man Zero 2

Mega Man Zero 3

Mega Man Zero 4

Mega Man Zero ZX

Mega Man Zero ZX Advent

Originally, Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection was supposed to launch in this month but was delayed at the end of last year to give it more polish. This month alone has seen the delays of massive 2020 games such as Cyberpunk 2077, Marvel’s Avengers, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Marvel’s Iron Man VR, and Dying Light 2.

Capcom has been revisiting the classic Mega Man games, starting in 2015 with the release of the Mega Man Legacy Collection, containing the first six entries in the series, which date back to the NES starting in 1987. It was followed by Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 in 2017, continuing with the next four games in the series, as well as Mega Man X Legacy Collection, and Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 later in 2018.

The last new entry in the franchise was in 2018, with the release of Mega Man 11. We liked it a lot here at PSLS, and praised it for its aesthetics, difficulty levels, and modern feel. Capcom will likely continue to support the long-running action platformer series going into the next generation, though the company hasn’t revealed plans for a new installment as of yet.

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection will cost $29.99 and is available to preorder through Amazon.

[Source: Gematsu]

