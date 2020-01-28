The first of Code Vein’s three DLC releases will drop tomorrow (January 29th), if a listing on the Microsoft Store proves accurate. Titled “Hellfire Knight,” the add-on content features in the title’s Season Pass, which costs $24.99. For now, it does not seem as though the DLC will be sold separately, though that could change upon its actual release. In addition to story content, “Hellfire Knight” will introduce a host of other in-game extras.

Since Bandai Namco has yet to reveal the news itself, there currently exists no footage of the “Hellfire Knight” DLC in action. However, the aforementioned store listing does include the following teaser image and screenshots:

Code Vein Hellfire Knight DLC Will Bring the Heat Tomorrow WATCH GALLERY

With “Hellfire Knight,” Code Vein players will gain access to new story content, weapons, blood codes, and Blood Veils. Additionally, the DLC will introduce alternate costumes for the protagonist’s allies, which players can access via new areas in the Depths.

Two other DLC releases are slated to launch sometime earlier this year. At the time of writing, however, Bandai Namco hasn’t shared any concrete details about the content or launch dates.

Bandai Namco’s Code Vein is on sale now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. It launched in late September of last year to generally favorable reviews across the board. In our review, the title received an 8 out of 10. Notably, mechanics like the Blood System received praise, as did the very impressive character creator. Frame rate issues and limitations considering the online components held the overall experience back in some respects.

[Source: Microsoft Store via Gematsu]