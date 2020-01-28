Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online reached record-breaking heights throughout the month of December 2019. GTA Online proved more popular than ever during the holiday season, thanks to The Diamond Casino Heist. The online experience became Rockstar’s “largest month ever in terms of player numbers.” Red Dead Online’s achievements are similar. Following the Moonshiners update, December saw the title reach a new peak in players, which has since been eclipsed in January. Though Rockstar isn’t sharing exact numbers, the company is celebrating by offering fans a few special in-game rewards across both GTA Online and Red Dead Online.

The rewards are a thank you to fans around the world who participate in both communities, whether they take part in events or simply roam about. Take a look at Rockstar’s overview of the rewards for each title:

GTA Online will feature bonus cash of up to GTA$2,000,000 in its biggest cash giveaway yet. Starting on January 30th you can earn GTA$1,000,000 just by playing before February 5th and will be able to earn another GTA$1,000,000 by playing between February 6th and February 12th. Red Dead Online players will receive a series of gifts including free access to select roles, special role item giveaways and more, including: The Gunslinger’s Cache: Play between January 28th and February 3rd to get a Free Schofield Revolver, a Free Varmint Rifle and the Devastating Ammo Bundle, which includes 100x Split Point Revolver Ammo, 100x High Velocity Pistol Ammo, 100x Express Repeater Ammo, 100x Slug Shotgun Ammo, and 20x Explosive Rifle Ammo. The Bounty Hunter’s Kit: Play between February 4th and February 10th to get a Free Bounty Hunter license, 25x Bolas, and 25x Tracking Arrows.

The aforementioned accomplishments aren’t all Rockstar has to be proud of, either. According to a blog post from the studio, YouTubers have also made quite the impact. Notably, 2019 was GTAV’s biggest year on the platform, raking in more views than in previous years. In fact, Rockstar noted that the week-long period between December 30th and January 5th counts as “our biggest seven-day period ever.” For the week that ended on January 12th, videos for GTAV achieved a new engagement record with comments and likes.This is, after all, the game that’s already sold more copies than total number of PS4 sales.

In the blog post, Rockstar mentioned there’s still more to come for both experiences. GTA Online, for example, will continue to receive major updates, including one that features an “open wheel racing series.” Red Dead Online’s growth in 2020 will consist of Frontier Pursuits receiving further expansion.

[Source: Rockstar Games]