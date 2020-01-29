Things have been rather busy in the world of Resident Evil over the last several months, and it’s about to get busier. Capcom is inviting Resident Evil Ambassadors to take part in yet another round of testing events, the first of which will kick off in Japan next month. Presently, there exists no word on what exactly the publisher will have RE Ambassadors test. It could be Resident Evil 3‘s remake, Resident Evil Resistance, or a project that’s yet to receive a public reveal.

According to a report from The Outerhaven, Capcom is sending emails to RE Ambassadors that feature invites to another set of testing events. Only registered Ambassadors can take part in the testing, which is free of admission costs. Capcom scheduled the first event for Tokyo on February 29th and March 1st. The publisher will host another in Los Angeles on March 8th and March 9th. New York City Ambassadors can take part on March 12th and March 13th. Frankfurt, Germany serves as the last stop on March 20th and March 21st.

Ambassadors who want to participate must apply via a designated testing form. They’ll then select one of the two dates attached to each of the above cities. It’s not too late to sign up for a chance to join, either. Anyone can register for the RE Ambassador Program, as long as they’re at least 17 years old. (It’s worth noting that playtesters for these events must be at least 18, however.)

Which project Capcom is playtesting currently remains under wraps. The same holds true with regards to the publisher’s plans for the horror franchise following RE3’s imminent release. Recently, rumors hit the web about the unannounced Resident Evil 8, though they’ve since been called into question.

Resident Evil 3 makes its triumphant return on April 3rd for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source via The Outerhaven]