Following internet hype fueled by rumors, Netflix confirmed last week that an anime film for The Witcher is in the works. This project, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, had few details attached at the time. However, a brief description on Netflix’s website suggests Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir, will rest at the film’s forefront.

The Twitter account Fandom spotted the blurb, which reads as follows: “Long before mentoring Geralt, Vesemir begins his own journey as a witcher after the mysterious Deglan claims him through the Law of Surprise.”

Check out a screenshot of the movie’s Netflix synopsis below:

This seems a brilliant way of introducing some of the franchise’s heavier elements, which have not been broached on the live action series. Perhaps audiences will even get a look at the Trial of the Grasses from Vesemir’s point of view as a young Witcher in training?

Casting details for the film are not presently known to the public. Therefore, there currently exists no word on who will voice a young Vesemir. Since he’s yet to debut in the live action series, there also remains the mystery of how exactly the character will be portrayed.

The creative team behind Netflix’s television series will lead the charge on the anime project. Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich and writer Beau DeMayo, for example, are attached to The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Though the original rumor claimed the anime will hit the streaming service prior to Season 2’s release, Netflix itself remains silent on this particular matter.

The Witcher’s live action series is currently available to watch on Netflix. Calling it a booming success seems an understatement, given that the show accumulated views from upwards of 76 million households in its first four weeks. Such incredible momentum means the series is primed to become the streaming giant’s biggest Season 1 premiere.

[Source: Netflix via Fandom on Twitter]