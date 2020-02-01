Inti Creates has announced that its 2D side-scrolling action platformers, Azure Striker Gunvolt and Azure Striker Gunvolt 2, will make their PlayStation 4 debut worldwide on April 23rd. First released in 2014 and 2016, respectively, the titles are currently available on Nintendo platforms. The original release is also available on PC.

Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack will feature 20 vocal tracks, one of which has been created exclusively for the PlayStation. The PS4 version will also feature overhauled graphics and user interface, and a frame rate of 60 frames-per-second alongside all downloadable content, DualShock 4 vibration support, upgraded screen layout, game balance and general gameplay improvements, and support for multiple languages.

A physical release has only been confirmed for Japan. When Gematsu reached out to Inti Creates to inquire about a physical bundle for the West, the developer said that it’s working on it but can’t make any promises yet.

“I had always hoped that one day we would be able to bring the series over to the PlayStation,” said Inti Creates producer Matt Papa. “This way, all of the people who love the kind of 2D side-scrolling action games we’ve been making for over 20 years can finally experience a series that is bursting at the seams with everything we love in a video game.”

Papa added that the Striker Pack will cater to gamers of all skill levels by allowing them to customize difficulty. Those who want to simply enjoy the story can adjust the level of challenge and make tough boss fights relatively easier.

Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack will cost $39.99 / £31.49 / €34.99.

[Source: PlayStation, Gematsu]