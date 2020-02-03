The PlayStation 2-era 3D platformer Ty the Tasmanian Tiger is officially making a comeback. Originally meant to only launch on the Nintendo Switch, the HD remaster will also see the light of day on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The title will first hit Switch on March 31st. A PS4 version will launch “as soon as possible after the Switch version,” with the Xbox One getting the platformer soon thereafter.

Krome Studios shared its release plans in an update on Ty the Tasmanian Tiger’s Kickstarter page. Fundraising began in 2019, its starting goal set at $50,000 for the Nintendo Switch release. $100,000 served as the next milestone for ports to other consoles. At the time of writing, the project has accumulated just over a $132,000 in funding from more than 2,500 backers.

EA published Ty the Tasmanian Tiger for Krome Studios back in 2002. It launched across PlayStation 2, Gamecube, and Xbox platforms to generally moderate reviews. Sales weren’t half bad either; Ty the Tasmanian Tiger even went on to receive a Greatest Hits rerelease on the PlayStation 2.

The seemingly Crash Bandicoot-inspired 3D platformer spawned three sequels, two of which were in stores within three years of the original game’s launch. Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 4, a 2D sidescroller, never made it to PlayStation, instead launching in the summer of 2013 on PC. An HD remaster of the first Ty the Tasmanian Tiger adventure hit Steam in 2016. As such, the upcoming HD remaster is the series’ first venture into the console space in a long time.

