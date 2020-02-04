The wait for the new season of Netflix’s Castlevania, the popular anime based on the video game series, is almost over. Season 3 of the show will be hitting Netflix on March 5th, 2020. Netflix promises the new season will have “more mystery, murder, mayhem, and vampires than ever,” which seems rather important to a show all about mystery, murder, mayhem, and vampires. This probably won’t come as a surprise to those who are really into the series, but it’s nice to have that reassurance nonetheless.

Outside of that small description, what the third season of Castlevania will be about is still a mystery. Netflix hasn’t released many plot details other than that the third season will be ten episodes long. There isn’t even a trailer to watch. An official poster gives us a look at several characters, which at least sheds some light on who will play a central role in the plot. This is one mystery that will have to wait until March to solve, unless Netflix releases any additional marketing for the season between now and then.

The Castlevania Season 3 release date is a little later than fans originally expected. Last year a rumor went around the season would be launching on December 1st thanks to a tweet by the Nordic Netflix account, although that rumor ultimately ended up being false. Netflix’s adaption of book/video game series The Witcher has proven to be one of its biggest hits, and an animated Witcher movie is coming later this year. Netflix has also played host to various animated video game movies on the service, with a movie based on JRPG series Ni No Kuni hitting the service last month, and Dragon Quest: Your Hero is set to launch later this month. The reverse is also starting to happen, with a video game based on Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance launching today.