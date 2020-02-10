Preorders for Biomutant’s pricey Collector’s Edition have been live for months, but the game itself still lacks a release date. A retailer listing suggests it could hit store shelves in a few short weeks, however. The listing appears on European retailer Instant Gaming’s website, with a March 17, 2020 launch date attached.

A screenshot of the Biomutant listing features below:

Since March 17th falls on a Tuesday, this does not seem like a placeholder date. Yet, neither publisher THQ Nordic nor developer Experiment 101 have confirmed the date’s validity. As such, the information from Instant Gaming should be considered nothing short of a rumor for now.

Interestingly, this action-RPG isn’t the only upcoming THQ Nordic-published title without a firm 2020 release date. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated lacks one, too, though its launch details may have also recently been leaked. The Destroy All Humans! remake is still in need of a launch date, though it’s expected to arrive this year. Akin to Biomutant, Collector’s Edition preorders for Battle for Bikini Bottom and Destroy All Humans! have been available online for the last several months.

An open-world action-RPG, Biomutant takes place in a post-apocalyptic world wherein a plague has laid waste to the environment. With even the Tree of Life’s suffering due to the turmoil, players are left to decide the world’s fate. Thanks to this compelling premise, along with a deep, martial arts-inspired combat system, it looks as if Biomutant may offer quite the unique experience.

Whenever Experiment 101’s Biomutant does arrive, it will come to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Instant Gaming via Game Rant]