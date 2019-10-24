SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated is about to turn up the F.U.N., thanks to two new collector’s editions. You’ll have the F.U.N. Edition and the Shiny Edition to choose from, each with lots of goodies that are perfect for die-hard SpongeBob fans. And while we still don’t have a release date for the cult classic remake, we can expect it sometime in 2020. But what comes in each collector’s edition?

First up, is the Shiny Edition, which will retail for $149.99.

An 8″/20cm SpongeBob Figurine with Golden Spatula and flexible tongue

Wallstickers

6 Lithographs

SpongeBob SquarePants tennis socks

A copy of SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

You can check out the Shiny Edition’s trailer below:

If that isn’t fancy enough for you, THQ Nordic has you covered with the F.U.N. Edition, with a price tag of 299.99. It will include:

An 8″/20cm SpongeBob Figurine with Golden Spatula and flexible tongue

A 7″/18cm Figurine of Patrick

The Sandy 8″/20cm Figurine

Wallstickers

A set of Tiki Keyrings

6 Lithographs

SpongeBob SquarePants tennis socks

A copy of SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

And be sure to check out the trailer for the F.U.N. Edition:

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom originally debuted in 2003. Since its release, it has developed a cult following with many requests for a sequel or remake from fans. THQ Nordic announced a remake, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, back in June 2019. We don’t know a ton about Rehydrated, but it has been confirmed to be a faithful remake of the original and will even include a horde mode of some kind.

Currently SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated is set for a 2020 launch window. Will you be getting your hands on either of these collector’s editions? Let us know your thoughts!

[Source: YouTube]