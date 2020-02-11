Late last year, bushfires in Australia began devastating much of the continent’s land and wildlife. Dozens of people lost their lives; thousands have lost their homes. Many the world over are joining together, offering aid to rescue and relief efforts. Recently, Kojima Productions answered the call, as well. To do its part, the team created a “Connect for Australia” shirt and PlayStation avatar, which centers around Death Stranding’s core theme of connectivity. Proceeds from the shirt and avatar sales will go to Australia’s branch of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

Kojima Productions announced news of its charity efforts in the following Twitter post:

We here at Kojima Productions wanted to help Australia recover from the bushfires that began at the end of last year. For eligible products, proceeds will be donated to The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), Australian branch.https://t.co/ZUImJZX3lH pic.twitter.com/mKrDifhC4C — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) February 10, 2020

Featured on the homepage of the studio’s online storefront is a “Donate Here” button, directly linking the charity effort. The PlayStation avatar costs $1 and will be purchasable until February 29th. Should a consumer so choose, they can also donate more money with the avatar purchase. Koijma Productions’ Connect for Australia shirt is priced at $25. It, too, will be available for a limited time only, but an end date is not listed on the product page. Additionally, a bundle that includes both the PlayStation avatar and the t-shirt is available for $26.

Check out a mock-up of the shirt’s design below:

Kojima isn’t the first studio to help with Australian wildfire efforts. Bungie also created a shirt titled Guardians for Australia, with all proceeds going to wildfire relief in the country. Activision recently revealed that the Outback Relief Pack in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare raised more than $1.2 million.

[Source: Kojima Productions on Twitter]