When areas of the world are in need, the gaming community comes together to do whatever they can to help. With wildfires raging in Australia, many game developers and publishers launched campaigns to assist the relief efforts in the country. The Call of Duty community raised more than $1.6 million for Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization that is working with local aid groups in Australia. The needs across the country are vast, and Direct Relief makes sure the money goes where it can be the most useful.

Call of Duty’s aid campaign was enacted through the purchase of the “Outback Relief Pack” in Modern Warfare, which was on sale for a limited time through January 31, 2020. The pack was $20 and included a new operator skin, a legendary sniper rifle blueprint, and a Koala charm, along with other themed items. All proceeds from the Outback Relief Pack went to support relief efforts in Australia.

Both Activision and Infinity Ward thanked the fans for coming together and taking action. The $1.6 million raised represents the total net proceeds earned from the Outback Relief Pack in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Direct Relief CEO Thomas Tighe also thanked the Call of Duty community, saying that the vast amount of support will translate directly into the aid where it is needed most in Australia.

A number of other companies have also rallied their fans together in order to contribute to Australian relief. Fans of Bungie and Destiny can donate to Australian bushfire relief efforts through the purchase of a limited edition “Guardians for Australia” shirt. Sony will be running a special stream featuring company executives. Ubisoft didn’t set up a specific campaign but donated a large amount to relief efforts while urging its fans to also find ways to donate.

