The 23rd annual D.I.C.E. Awards just wrapped up, recognizing the best video games of 2019. Leading the charge was House House’s quirky Untitled Goose Game as Game of the Year, coming out ahead of arguably bigger releases like Control and Death Stranding. Goose Game also took home the Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game and Outstanding Achievement in Character awards. In total, House House earned three awards at D.I.C.E. 2020 for Untitled Goose Game.

The full list of D.I.C.E. Awards winners are as follows:

Game of the Year — Untitled Goose Game

Action Game of the Year — Control

Adventure Game of the Year — Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Family Game of the Year — Super Mario Maker 2

Fighting Game of the Year — Mortal Kombat 11

Racing Game of the Year — Mario Kart Tour

Role-Playing Game of the Year — The Outer Worlds

Sports Game of the Year — FIFA 20

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year — Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement — Blood & Truth

Immersive Reality Game of the Year — Pistol Whip

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game — Untitled Goose Game

Portable Game of the Year — Sayonara Wild Hearts

Online Game of the Year — Apex Legends

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design — Baba Is You

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction — Control

Outstanding Achievement in Animation — Luigi’s Mansion 3

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction — Control

Outstanding Achievement in Character — Untitled Goose Game (The Goose)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition — Control

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design — Death Stranding

Outstanding Achievement in Story — Disco Elysium

Outstanding Technical Achievement — Death Stranding

Untitled Goose Game came to PC and Nintendo Switch in September 2019 and later launched on PS4 in December 2019. It released to critical praise due to its bizarre humor, unique art style, and meme-worthy gameplay. On the commercial side, the Goose Game managed to rack up over one million copies sold by the end of 2019—a huge achievement for the game’s small independent Australian-based studio (the company’s website lists a total of four employees).

You can purchase Untitled Goose Game on PS4 right now.

[Source: Games Industry]