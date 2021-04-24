Winners of the 24th annual D.I.C.E. Awards were announced this week, with Supergiant’s Hades dominating five categories including Game of the Year. It was also a good night for Sony Interactive Entertainment as a publisher as it bagged eight trophies in total.
Ghost of Tsushima won four categories and The Last of Us Part II won two. Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Dreams won an award each.
Full list of winners is as follows:
Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades – WINNER
- The Last of Us Part II
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades – WINNER
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part II
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades – WINNER
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Action Game of the Year
- Doom Eternal
- Hades – WINNER
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Nioh 2
Adventure Game of the Year
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima – WINNER
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part II
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Family Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – WINNER
- Astro’s Playroom
- Dreams
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Fighting Game of the Year
- EA Sports UFC 4
- Granblue Fantasy Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – WINNER
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds
Racing Game of the Year
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – WINNER
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy VII Remake – WINNER
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Sports Game of the Year
- EA Sports FIFA 21
- MLB The Show 20
- NBA 2K21
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 – WINNER
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Crusader Kings III
- Desperados III
- Microsoft Flight Simulator – WINNER
- Monster Train
- Per Aspera
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Down the Rabbit Hole
- Half-Life: Alyx – WINNER
- Paper Beast
- The Room VR: Dark Matter
- The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
Mobile Game of the Year
- HoloVista
- Legends of Runeterra – WINNER
- Little Orpheus
- Song of Bloom
- South of the Circle
Online Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – WINNER
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Tetris Effect: Connected
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- The Last of Us Part II – WINNER
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Spiritfarer
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Ghost of Tsushima – WINNER
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Eivor, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Zagreus, Hades
- Abby, The Last of Us Part II
- Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
- Miles, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – WINNER
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Carrion
- Ghost of Tsushima – WINNER
- Little Orpheus
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Pathless
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima – WINNER
- The Last of Us Part II
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part II – WINNER
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Dreams – WINNER
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us Part II
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Half-Life: Alyx – WINNER
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Museum of Other Realities
- Paper Beast
- Tempest
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Coffee Talk
- Hades – WINNER
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Noita
[Source: IGN]