The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) will host the 23rd annual D.I.C.E. Awards on Thursday, February 13th. As such, the award nominees have officially gone live online. Both Control and Death Stranding lead the pack with eight nods each, including serving as two of the finalists for the coveted Game of the Year award. Disco Elysium, Outer Wilds, and Untitled Goose Game are also in the running for the top honor.

Disco Elysium and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare are up for a total of six nominations apiece. Outer Wilds and Untitled Goose Game are tied for an impressive four nods each. Among the titles nominated for three awards are A Short Hike, Mortal Kombat 11, Resident Evil 2, and Sayonara Wild Hearts.

Numerous games are nominated for 2020’s D.I.C.E. Awards across 23 different categories. They are as follows:

Outstanding Achievement in Animation:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Days Gone

Death Stranding

Devil May Cry 5

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character:

Control (Jesse Faden)

Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)

Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)

Untitled Goose Game (The Goose)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition:

Arise: A Simple Story

Control

Erica

Golem

Mortal Kombat 11

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Death Stranding

Mortal Kombat 11

Resident Evil 2

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Outstanding Achievement in Story:

Control

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Telling Lies

The Outer Worlds

Outstanding Technical Achievement:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Metro Exodus

Action Game of the Year:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Devil May Cry 5

Gears 5

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Adventure Game of the Year:

Death Stranding

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Resident Evil 2

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Family Game of the Year:

A Short Hike

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Fighting Game of the Year:

Dead or Alive 6

Jump Force

Mortal Kombat 11

Samurai Shodown

Racing Game of the Year:

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

DiRT Rally 2.0

F1 2019

Mario Kart Tour

Trials Rising

Role-Playing Game of the Year:

Disco Elysium

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Kingdom Hearts III

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield

The Outer Worlds

Sports Game of the Year:

FIFA 20

Madden NFL 20

MLB The Show 19

NBA 2K20

NHL 20

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year:

Anno 1800

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Oxygen Not Included

Slay the Spire

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement:

Asgard’s Wrath

Blood & Truth

Pistol Whip

Stormland

Westworld Awakening

Immersive Reality Game of the Year:

Asgard’s Wrath

Blood & Truth

Pistol Whip

The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets

Trover Saves the Universe

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game:

A Short Hike

Disco Elysium

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Untitled Goose Game

What the Golf?

Portable Game of the Year:

Call of Duty: Mobile

Grindstone

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sky: Children of the Light

What the Golf?

Online Game of the Year:

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Tetris 99

Wargroove

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design:

Baba Is You

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Slay the Spire

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction:

A Short Hike

Control

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Game of Year:

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

For the fourth consecutive year, Jessica Chobot and Greg Miller will host the ceremony, which takes place on February 13th at Las Vegas’ Aria Resort.

