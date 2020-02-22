Dreams is undoubtedly one of most unique PlayStation exclusives to date. As if the plethora of creations that we’ve shared so far wasn’t enough to impress, folks over at GameXplain (via US Gamer) have pointed us towards a “new” Crash Bandicoot game built entirely in Dreams and it’s easily one of the most impressive playable creations that we’ve seen so far.

Created by user milbox (with some contributions from other users listed in the game’s credits), Crash Bandicoot TripSanity already comes with seven levels, features boss fights, and even a sandboarding sequence. GameXplain has over 30 minutes of footage from TripSanity showcasing its gameplay. The YouTube channel praised it for its level of polish, animations, and “razor tight” controls.

We know what we’re doing this weekend.

Interestingly, Milbox admitted in a comment that TripSanity has some bugs and glitches that are yet to be fixed. If there was any doubt that this is an actual game, there it goes!

On a serious note, in the absence of a new Crash Bandicoot game, TripSanity is just what the doctor ordered.

As for an official release, we’ve heard plenty of rumors about Activision working on something Crash-related but so far, all we can confirm is that the publisher has a new Crash mobile game on the way and is eyeing more remasters and remakes. As usual, we’ll update our readers when we have more information.

Have any of our readers tried Crash Bandicoot TripSanity yet? Share your thoughts with us below!

[Source: US Gamer]

