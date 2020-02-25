Gears for Breakfast’s adorable action-platformer A Hat in Time launched late in 2017 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Though two separate DLC releases were rolled out in 2018 and 2019, both of which eventually came to the Nintendo Switch port, neither post-launch offering made its way to the Sony and Microsoft platforms. That could soon change, however. Apparently, the DLCs, Seal the Deal and Nyakuza Metro, are running in some capacity on the PS4 and Xbox One.

According to a tweet from Gears for Breakfast, the team is “working on” bringing the two DLCs over. PS4 and Xbox One players should not expect to experience Seal the Deal and Nyakuza Metro anytime soon, though. There is still plenty of work left to do, as the tweet below notes:

Here’s a peek behind what we’re working on at Gears for Breakfast: A Hat in Time with Seal the Deal and Nyakuza Metro running on PS4 (and Xbox One)! There’s still work to be done, so it may be a while before we have more to show/announce, but stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/XQvbeMJcBK — A HAT IN TIME | Nintendo Switch: OUT NOW! (@HatInTime) February 24, 2020

In an older post on the developer’s support page, Gears for Breakfast cites “certain circumstances” as a reason for the DLC’s absence on PS4 and Xbox One. Evidently, not everything has been ironed out just yet. It seems progress is at least being made, though.

Seal the Deal’s content features a new chapter, Death Wish mode, local split-screen co-op, and six Time Rifts. It also comes with outfits, flairs, dyes, and camera filters. Nyakuza Metro is comprised of even more extras, such as 10 Time Pieces, a new weapon, camera filters, and a whole host of flairs.

A Hat in Time launched in 2017 to generally favorable reviews. Our review of the platformer, for example, praised its charm and nostalgic gameplay.

[Source: A Hat in Time on Twitter via GameSpot]