Borderlands 3‘s second campaign DLC finally has a name and concrete details. Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock launches on March 26th. The content is part of Borderlands 3’s Season Pass and Super Deluxe Edition.

Guns, Love, and Tentacles at its core represents a story of love. Sir Alistair Hammerlock and Wainwright Jakobs are finally ready to tie the knot, but, of course, they have to go all out. Any old wedding won’t do. The couple plans to make their union official on the ice planet of Xylourgos, inviting friends and family to Cursehaven, a town as eerie as the names suggests. Conveniently, the town sits beneath the carcass of a massive Vault Monster.

In true Borderlands fashion, a creepy band of occultists worship the beast’s remains. The wedding party’s arrival naturally doesn’t sit well with them, meaning the group will work tirelessly to ruin the forthcoming nuptials between Hammerlock and Jakobs. Thus, players must fight back against the malevolent threat. Thankfully, they won’t have to do so alone.

The wedding planner, Gaige–a DLC character from Borderlands 2–just so happens to double as a fugitive Vault Hunter. Along with her robot partner Deathtrap, Gaige will prove especially helpful in beating back the forces of evil.

See what kind of eldritch horror awaits the Hammerlock and Jakobs wedding in the DLC trailer below:

Throughout Guns, Love, and Tentacles, players will encounter old friends and a few new characters. This DLC introduces a fresh batch of enemies and bosses, too. The likes of aliens, mutated cultists, and a new clan of bandits are among them. Players should also expect to come across new Legendary items, as well as powerful Class Mods. Cosmetics items, Vehicle Skins, and Room Decorations also count among the upcoming additions.

The third campaign DLC is on track to go live sometime this summer. Gearbox shared the following teaser image for it:

Borderlands 3 is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. The title’s first campaign add-on, Moxxi’s Heist of The Handsome Jackpot, launched in December 2019.