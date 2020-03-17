After recently hosting free weekends for The Division 2 and Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft is bringing the same practice to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. From March 19th to March 22nd, players on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One can journey through Ubisoft Quebec’s recreation of Ancient Greece, assuming the role of either Alexios or Kassandra. Preloads for the free weekend kick off today on PS4 and Uplay.

Ubisoft shared the news in the following video:

During the free weekend, players will have access to all of AC Odyssey’s main game content. Whatever progress a player makes will transfer to the full game should they choose to purchase a copy on the same platform.

Better still, Ubisoft recently rolled out a brand-new item pack that includes Ezio’s Roman Set. Via Ubisoft Club, Ezio’s gear will be accessible for those who choose to partake in AC Odyssey’s imminent free weekend.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey hit stores shelves in October 2018, becoming what many consider one of the franchise’s hallmarks. Following launch, Ubisoft continuously updated the title with free content, live events, and updates. This entry in the series additionally maintained a lengthy lifecycle thanks to a few paid DLC releases, which expanded upon the base game’s story.

Now fans patiently await news of the next installment. For months, rumors and speculation have owned the narrative, with Ubisoft remaining silent on the matter entirely. That much will likely change in the months ahead, perhaps during whatever “digital experience” Ubisoft plans to host in lieu of its now-canceled E3 press conference.

[Source: Ubisoft]