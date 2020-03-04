Rainbow Six: Siege Free Weekend Incoming, Along With a Big Discount

Ubisoft is hosting another free weekend for Rainbow Six Siege across all platforms, starting March 5th and ending March 8th. Preloading is already live on the PlayStation 4 and PC platforms. Any progress a player makes during the trial period will carry over into the main game should they choose to purchase it. To give players an incentive to grab a copy, Ubisoft will offer a discount of up to 75 percent off for a limited time.

Nothing is off limits during the free weekend, either. All of Rainbow Six Siege’s content will be fair game, ensuring players can take advantage of the full experience. This holds true for all of Siege’s various maps and modes.

The free trial weekend’s accessibility times for each platform are as follows:

PC: March 5th 5 AM PST – March 9th 6 AM PST. Pre-load is now available.

Xbox One: March 5th 5 AM PST – March 9th 1 PM PST. Xbox Live Gold Subscription required.

PS4: March 5th 12 AM PST – March 8th 6 PM PST. Pre-load is now available.

As is often the case with Ubisoft’s free weekends, this trial for Rainbow Six Siege perfectly aligns with a new round of content drops. The title’s Year 5 content currently lacks an official launch date, but will go live sometime this month with Operation Void Edge. Year 5 will see two new operators join the fun–the Dutch Attacker Iana and Jordanian Defender Oryx. Operation Void Edge will additionally introduce a reworked Oregon map, as well as numerous gameplay updates and balance adjustments.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Ubisoft]