Editor’s Note: We’re aware that the “PlayStation Exclusive” and “Only on PlayStation” tag still exists elsewhere, such as other regions’ pages for God of War. There’s also some debate as to when exactly Sony removed the “Only on PlayStation” label from the North American site. Its absence doesn’t confirm anything about a PC port, but is notable enough to spark conversation, especially given other high-profile PlayStation exclusives extending their reach beyond the platform.

As of writing, the official God of War listing on PlayStation’s website lacks one key note–an “Only on PlayStation” label. This same label appears on listings for exclusives such as MLB The Show 20, Dreams, and Patapon 2 Remastered. Unsurprisingly, the tag’s absence for God of War is raising suspicions about a potential PC port.

DualShockers initially spotted the change, noting that similar alterations in the past, most notably those concerning Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn, have heralded news of a PC announcement. Interestingly, this does not appear to be a simple mistake. At least not at first glance. A Wayback Machine snapshot of the website from March 2017 shows that God of War’s listing did previously feature the “Only on PlayStation” tag. See a screenshot of the Wayback Machine posting below:

Following the announcement of Horizon Zero Dawn’s forthcoming PC release, Head of Worldwide Studios Hermen Hulst promised Sony remains “100% committed to dedicated hardware.” Horizon’s new platform, then, will serve as somewhat of an exception to the rule. As such, this move in no way means all of Sony’s first-party titles will appear elsewhere.

However, this new shift in God of War’s PlayStation listing certainly suggests Aloy’s adventure is not the only one making its way to another platform. If God of War will eventually follow suit, the wait for official confirmation from Sony should not be a long one. It’s worth remembering, though, that regardless of website tags and the like, this is all little more than mere speculation.

God of War originally hit the PlayStation 4 in April 2018, launching to universal acclaim. Our review, which awarded it a 10 out of 10, especially extolled the story, updated gameplay mechanics, and fresh setting. Krato’s latest outing has since won developer SIE Santa Monica Studio myriad awards, including a fair few Game of the Year awards.

[Source: PlayStation.com via DualShockers]