Sega recently posted a countdown to tease an updated website for its 60th anniversary, alongside Segata Sanshiro news. Both were set to go live on March 25th. Well, the day has arrived with Sega maintaining each of its promises. A new 60th anniversary website is now available for fans to peruse. In addition, the company has debuted a new character, Sega Shiro, played by Maito Fujioka, the eldest son of the original Segata Sanshiro actor Hiroshi Fujioka.

The new website introduces Sega’s cleverly designed 60th anniversary logo, which reads GO SEGA. One portal on the site links to the “History” section, which serves as a “Playback Sega” interactive journey. Essentially, it offers impressively comprehensive details on the company’s lengthy history.

On the site’s “GO SEGA” tab, visitors can access a written message from Chairman Haruki Satomi. His statement notes Sega’s desire to continuously “provide inspirational experiences,” while also overcoming obstacles and adopting new challenges. Such aspirations, he continues, rest at the heart of the “GO SEGA” message. Satomi additionally teases that there are “a variety of special contents” planned for the 60th anniversary. While details remain under wraps for now, fans should expect something that reflects the Sega Group’s passion.

A sub-section of the website is devoted to Sega Shiro, a character created for the corporation’s 60th anniversary. Unlike his father’s Segata Sanshiro character before him, which helped market the Sega Saturn in Japan, Maito Fujioka’s Sega Shiro does not don a judo uniform. He does, however, wear one over his shoulders in the following commercial.

According to a translation via Gematsu, the video’s descriptions reads: “The story of a mysterious young man named Sega Shiro suddenly appears for Sega’s 60th anniversary. Just who is this man who keeps saying ‘Sega-dayo!’? And what about the judo uniform he wears over his shoulders?”

Since the company’s predecessor, Nihon Goraku Bussan Co. Ltd, was originally founded on June 3, 1960, Sega’s 60th anniversary will officially fall on June 3rd of this year.

[Source: Sega, Gematsu]