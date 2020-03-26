No, this is not a joke. PlatinumGames‘ next big announcement will be shared in the coming days on April 1st. This news will serve as the final announcement in its “Platinum 4” reveals. For now, it’s unknown whether the new information will concern another game or something else entirely. At least the wait to find out for certain is nearly at an end.

PlatinumGames teased its plans for April 1st in an update on the “Platinum 4” website. The top of the home page features four of Platinum’s star logos, each accompanied by one of the three previous announcements. A fourth star rests atop the date, 04.01. Check out a screenshot of the imagery below:

The company previously teased the fourth reveal earlier this month, noting it wasn’t “too far away.” Director Hideki Kamiya added that the coming news is supposedly “a doozy.” Little else has been shared about the forthcoming reveal since then.

The first of the studio’s four major reveals hit the web in February, with the announcement of The Wonderful 101: Remastered. A Kickstarter campaign for the project ended with $2.2 million of support, far exceeding the original $50,000 goal. The remaster is slated to release in a couple of months on May 19th.

PlatinumGames’ second announcement saw the team unveil Project G.G., a new superhero adventure helmed by Hideki Kamiya. Details are scarce at present. Finally, the third reveal went live late in February, consisting of news about PlatinumGames Tokyo, a studio that’s set to officially open next month. While the new team will develop games, it’s presently doing Research and Development on the company’s new in-house games engine.

[Source: PlatinumGames]