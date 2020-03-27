A collaboration between Guerrilla Games and Titan Comics will soon result in the release of Horizon Zero Dawn’s first comic series. Set after the events of the PS4 adventure, the series stars Talanah, Sunhawk of the Hunters Lodge, who struggles to find her place in the world after Aloy mysteriously vanishes.

Anne Toole, who served on the game’s writing team, is penning the series. Artist Ann Maulina is on board to illustrate the series. Though the first issue, simply Horizon Zero Dawn #1, was originally set to arrive on May 2nd, it will now roll out a little later in the summer on July 22nd. Titan Comics tapped famed artist Stanley “Artgerm” Lau to provide art for the debut issue’s cover. The first issue will also receive a host of variant covers drawn by Artgerm, digital illustrator Loish, and Black Widow artist Peach Momoko.

Get a look at the cover from Artgerm below:

Ahead of the debut entry, Titan Comics plans to launch a one-shot prequel for Horizon Zero Dawn’s comic series. Details are scarce, though it will directly lead into the events of Issue #1. This one-shot is slated to release on Free Comic Book Day 2020, which has since had its May 2nd date postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it remains on track for sometime this summer.

With her trusted fan Aloy gone missing, Talanah learns of a strange new threat roaming the wilds. As a hunter, her chief priority is to track the creature’s whereabouts and take it down. In doing so, she quickly becomes aware of a new kind of killer machine.

[Source: Titan Comics]