Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy XIV players won’t lose their in-game houses during the Coronavirus pandemic. Housing plots are limited in the MMORPG so obtaining one is no easy feat. The developer utilizes an automatic demolition mechanic that, as the name suggests, knocks down players’ estates if they don’t enter them for 30 consecutive days.

As the pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the world, Square Enix has acknowledged that players may have more pressing issues to worry about in real life and may not be able to log into their Final Fantasy XIV accounts. As a result, the automatic demolition feature has been suspended until further notice.

The developer wrote:

Taking into account the world-wide spread of the COVID-19 (also known as’“novel coronavirus’) and the economical effects of various cities going into lockdown, we have decided to temporarily suspend automatic housing demolition. Please see below for details. Date and Time Auto-Demolition Counter Will be Suspended: Mar. 26, 2020 8:10 p.m. (PDT) Worlds in Which Auto-Demolition Will Be Suspended: All Worlds *After the above date and time, the counter will stop completely.

*If your estate or land is currently being prepared for auto-demolition, you can cancel this status by entering your estate or constructing an estate on your land.

*When the Auto-Demolition Counter resumes it will resume from the time remaining as of the temporary suspension. (Excludes estates/lands where the demolition process has been canceled.)

Square Enix has said that it’ll continue to monitor the situation and will inform players when the feature will resume.

[Source: Final Fantasy XIV]

