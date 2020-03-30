Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is Already in the Works at CI Games

Though Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts launched late in 2019, CI Games is already hard at work on a follow-up. Of course, the studio cannot yet confirm a solid release date for the new installment. However, it seems the title could arrive as early as this calendar year.

In an interview with Strefa Inwestorów, a Polish business website, CI Games President Marek Tyminski spoke about the team’s current work-in-progress. In doing so, he confirmed Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2. He couldn’t divulge many details, but did tease “a large new feature.” Apparently, the feature should be exciting enough to draw fans and newcomers alike to another entry.

Tyminski told Strefa Inwestorów the following,

Work on Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is in full swing. It is too early to give the release date of the game, but I do not rule out that it will take place this year. The team creating the series consists of experienced people, so work on the next part is much more predictable, it is easier to plan and react on a regular basis if something is not going according to plan.

He continued, hinting at the aforementioned new feature, as well as some improvements over Contracts.

We are preparing a large new feature of the game that should encourage the purchase of a new part of both fans of the series and new players. We will also introduce many other improvements over the previous part. It will be a completely new story in another, new region of the world. The game will go to consoles and PC, and its production budget will be lower than the previous one. With regular release of games in the series, we will also be able to partially reduce marketing expenses.

Especially of interest is Tyminski’s candidness about the next title’s production and marketing budget. As of now, it remains unclear how much lower spending across the board will affect the sequel’s overall quality. Yet, with a solid foundation already in place from Contracts, perhaps CI Games can make do.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts hit stores last fall to middling review scores. Our review awarded it a 6 out of 10, praising the weapons and level scaling, while making note of lackluster enemy AI and a slew of technical issues.

[Source: Strefa Inwestorów via Bleeding Cool]