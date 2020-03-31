This fall, Blizzard Entertainment will publish The Cinematic Art of Overwatch. The art book, a 244-page hardcover priced at $45, will release on October 20th. Preorders are currently live on Amazon, with a listing that shows off the book’s cover art. Check it out below:

The Cinematic Art of Overwatch chronicles the making of Overwatch’s award-winning cinematics, starting with the 2014 announcement trailer. Throughout the game’s relatively short history, Blizzard has continuously released animated shorts, each of which embodies the company’s bold animation style. This book will specifically showcase previously unseen concept art, as well as offer insight into the creation of Overwatch’s characters and the world in which they reside.

A recent Linkedin post suggests Overwatch’s award-winning art will soon hit the small screen, too. The post itself featured on the Linkedin profile of Nick van Dyk, President of TV at Activision Blizzard. His profile noted that he and his “creative partner developed and sold an animated series based on Blizzard’s Overwatch franchise.” As of yet, such a project has not been formally announced by Blizzard Entertainment. Interestingly, Dyk’s profile also made mention of his involvement with a Diablo TV adaptation that’s been sold to Netflix. It, too, lacks official confirmation, though.

What fans can most definitely look forward to is Overwatch 2, which Blizzard unveiled last year during BlizzCon. Details are pretty scarce for the time being, but the studio has confirmed that Overwatch and its highly-anticipated sequel will feature “shared multiplayer.” An official release date remains under wraps at present.

[Source: Amazon via Game Idealist]