Thanks to an unlisted video on the PlayStation Access YouTube channel, PS Plus’ free offerings leaked a week earlier than the intended announcement. Now confirmed by Sony, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and DiRT Rally 2.0 are indeed April’s free PS Plus games. Subscribers will have access to both starting next week on April 7th. They will leave the service on May 4th when May’s free entries go live. March’s freebies, Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces, are still available to download through April 6th.

Get a look at what Uncharted 4 and DiRT Rally 2.0 bring to the table in the following video:

Uncharted 4 originally hit stores in May 2016, marking Nathan Drake’s final adventure. The franchise’s fourth mainline entry sees the famed treasure hunter thrust out of retirement. He does only in an attempt to save his brother Sam by hunting down the long lost treasure of notorious pirate Henry Avery. Naughty Dog released another Uncharted installment in the form of The Lost Legacy in 2017; it stars fan-favorite Chloe Frazer and Uncharted 4’s Nadine Ross. PS Now subscribers can access The Lost Legacy now, but the title leaves the service on April 7th.

DiRT Rally 2.0 is an entirely different beast. Developed by Codemasters, DiRT Rally 2.0 first launched for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One in February 2019. Players can whip their way across myriad off-road racing tracks from around the world. Codemasters’ realistic racing simulation includes loads of vehicle customization options, as well as dynamic weather systems that impact each race.

This counts as Uncharted’s second appearance on the PS Plus free games list this year. In January, subscribers were able to download Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection. Now they can complete the adventures of Nathan Drake with this final chapter in his treasure-hunting saga, leaving us to wonder if The Lost Legacy will be added to Plus later this year to really complete the package.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]