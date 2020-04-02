Call of Duty Modern Warfare season 2 is coming to a close and Infinity Ward is sending it out with a bang. To help everyone chasing the completion of the Battle Pass out, the studio is gifting everyone 10 free tier skips, along with offering double XP on everything for the entire weekend. That means double profile XP, double weapon XP, and double progression on your Battle Pass across both Modern Warfare and Warzone. The double XP is automatically applied to all XP earned this weekend and the 10 tier skips can be redeemed in the in-game shop for free.

Battle Pass Owners: 10 Tiers on us. Jump into #ModernWarfare or #Warzone to claim. pic.twitter.com/1Ez9ncNj7k — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 2, 2020

The double XP event kicks off on April 3 at 10 am PT and runs through to April 6 at 10 am PT. Any experience earned during that period will be doubled. That same period also opens up a free access weekend for Modern Warfare multiplayer, letting Warzone players who don’t own Modern Warfare jump into a special playlist called “Stocked Up, Locked Down,” which will rotate between classic MW maps Atlas Superstore and Shoot House. It’s a moshpit playlist, which means that the game mode will rotate through a bunch of team-based modes on those two maps.

Superstore is a 10v10 map, so you’ll get the chaos of one of Modern Warfare’s larger-scale offerings, while Shoot House reins things in to 6v6. Because Modern Warfare and Warzone progress is interconnected, all gameplay in the free access playlist will contribute to progressions for your account, and will even all carry over if you decide to purchase Modern Warfare. And yes, it will also include the double XP bonus going on this weekend too.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 3 kicks off on April 7, with a whole new Battle Pass to progress on and plenty of updates to maps and modes. Warzone will also be included in the fun, and it’s expected that we’ll get details on what comes next sometime on Monday, April 6.