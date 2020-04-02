In the lead up to the release of Commandos 2 — HD Remaster earlier this year, publisher Kalypso Media revealed a new studio would soon begin work on a new Commandos installment. Now it’s official. The new team, Claymore Game Studios, is helmed by Studio Director Jürgen Reusswig and counts as Kalypso’s third internally owned development studio. Already the crew at Claymore has gotten started on a Commandos title for next-gen.

Kalypso shared the news in a blog post, explaining that the Darmstadt, Germany-based Claymore gets its name from “the first successful Commando mission ‘Operation Claymore’ in 1941.” As far as the next Commandos is concerned, a team of senior developers is presently working alongside Reusswig to flesh out the new title’s “foundations.”

In the meantime, Kalypso aims to recruit additional staff. The publisher is specifically looking to hire developers with expertise in level and mission design, VFX, animation, 3D, UI/UX, and Unreal Engine. Job listings for each role can be found on Kalypso’s official website.

Clearly, the new Commandos project is still in the very early days of development. As such, it will likely be quite some time before the public gets a good first look at what Claymore has in store. Things seem to be moving along smoothly, though. In a statement for the blog post, Reusswig noted “we managed to have both the core team and our new offices up-and-running within this short timeframe.”

Kalypso Media acquired the rights to the classic strategy franchise in 2018. In announcing the news, Kalypso Founder and Managing Director Simon Hellwig shared plans to revive the series with remasters and new releases. Evidently, the publisher is well on its way to fulfilling both of these promises. As of now, however, it remains to be seen if and when other previous entries will receive an HD overhaul.

[Source: Kalypso Media Blog]