Danganronpa’s 10th anniversary officially hits later this year in November. Spike Chunsoft has a few plans in place to celebrate such a momentous occasion. Chiefly, the company will begin hosting monthly news broadcasts in May. Specifics are not yet known; however, fans should expect more concrete details to surface in the weeks ahead.

Further details will become available on April 18th at the Famitsu and Dengeki Game Awards 2019 at Niconico Net Chokaigi 2020. Anyone interested in tuning in will be able to check out a live broadcast on YouTube at 6:30pm JST/2:30am PST.

During the monthly news broadcasts set to kick off in May, Spike Chunsoft will share information concerning games, collaborations, and new merchandise. Apparently, fans can look forward to even more surprises as the lead up to Danganronpa’s 10th anniversary persists.

Perhaps one of these forthcoming broadcasts will showcase Spike Chunsoft’s future plans for the beloved franchise. Late last year, a job listing indicated the developer was on the look out for a UI Designer, specifically someone with an affinity for Danganronpa. Naturally, this seems to suggest another visual novel is in the works. Either that or Spike Chunsoft is producing a new project that’s at least somewhat similar to the nearly 10-year-old franchise. Perhaps the wait to find out for certain will not be a long one.

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc serves as the first Danganronpa entry, which hit stores shelves for the PSP back in November 2010. Several more titles have released since then across multiple platforms, including the PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, and PC. The most recent PS4 release launched in 2019 as Danganronpa Trilogy, featuring Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, and Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony. Spike Chunsoft’s visual novel series has also spawned anime, a few novels, and a whole host of manga series.

[Source: Famitsu via Gematsu]