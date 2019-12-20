Spike Chunsoft is on the hunt for a UI Designer, if a Workport job listing proves correct. Specifics about the project are presently unknown, but it’s apparently an adventure game in development for the PlayStation 4 and Steam. Of course, applicants interested in the UI Designer position must have previous experience in such a role, either working on consoles or PC. Yet, there exists another intriguing qualification Spike Chunsoft wants for the future hire. Applicants must be “someone who likes the Danganronpa series.”

In addition to being familiar with UI design for console and PC games, applicants should also possess good communication skills on a professional level. Still, having an affinity for Danganronpa seems quite the serious factor. According to Gematsu, the Workport listing does not offer too much more information. There is much from which to infer, though. Either the direct mention of Danganronpa means another visual novel is in the works, or Spike Chunsoft is developing an adventure game in a similar vein. It seems anyone’s guess as to when the company will begin to share concrete information.

2019 will likely go down in the books as a solid year for Spike Chunsoft. Just last week the studio released STEINS;GATE: My Darling’s Embrace on the PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. One of the company’s bigger releases this year, AI: The Somnium Files, launched in September. Helmed by Zero Escape director Kotaro Uchikoshi, this mystery adventure primarily received favorable reviews. Our review of the title especially applauded its storytelling and fascinating cast of characters.

[Source: Workport via Gematsu]