Multiple job postings by game developer Dambuster Studios confirms the existence of a new game in the Dead Island franchise. Dambuster is just the latest studio to take up the Defense Against The Dark Arts teacher-esque role that is being assigned to make a new Dead Island game. Job postings by Dambuster highlight openings for Art Director, Level Designer, Principal Quest Designer, and more.

And just in case there’s any wiggle-room for ambiguity, the job postings specifically mention Dead Island, as the Art Director post says

The City of Angels is now the city of the undead. And so we need you to lead our art team as they create the sun-soaked backdrop to a full-scale zombie apocalypse set across the iconic Californian city for the next installment in the world-renowned Dead Island franchise. This is a fantastic opportunity for you to further your career by leading the art direction on a ground-breaking title for current and future platforms at a genuinely progressive and forward-thinking studio. Do you have proven experience in leading world-class art teams to deliver AAA console focused titles? If so, then we have your next challenge waiting…

The franchise began in 2011, developed by studio Techland to middling, but ambitious reviews. Techland also handled the 2013 standalone expansion/sequel Riptide, but after this point it becomes a revolving door of teams and scattershot ideas for the zombie-centric franchise. The list of failures includes a canceled PvE MOBA by Stunlock Studios, a cel-shaded adventure game by Fatshark, and an HD remaster of the original game.

Whether the listing above refers to the long lost Dead Island 2 or if that’s been scrapped in favor of something else is unknown. Dead Island 2 was first announced at E3 2013 but has since become something of vaporware. Though every time a headshot seems to have taken out this project, it rises again in some form or another.

Dambuster Studios is far from the first team to be stuck Dead Island 2, with Yager Development and Sumo Digital both having this rotted albatross hanging around its necks at one point or another. Meanwhile, Techland went on to create Dying Light, by and large considered to be the far superior game and a realization of the good ideas already in Dead Island. So much for letting the dead lay undisturbed, because it looks like publisher Deep Silver is going to make another Dead Island or die trying.