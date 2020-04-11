In line with this year’s recurring theme of event cancellations due to Coronavirus, Blizzard Entertainment has told fans that it’ll be a few months before it can confirm whether BlizzCon 2020 is going ahead or not.

Following the cancellation of a number of major gaming events including E3, fans quizzed Blizzard about its plans, to which the company said that it will prioritize the safety and well-being of its employees and community. However, the company hasn’t ruled out plans for alternative arrangements should BlizzCon 2020 be cancelled, which is likely as restrictions on large gatherings are expected to remain in place for most of the year even after lockdowns end.

“As so many of us have been isolated for multiple weeks now, surrounded and in some cases directly impacted by the ongoing pandemic-related challenges around the world, we’re looking forward to the time when we can see one another again in person and have something to celebrate together,” wrote Blizzard. “While we’re all hopeful things will look better later in the year, the bottom line is that at this point it’s too early to know whether BlizzCon 2020 will be feasible. It might be a few months before we know for certain if or how we’ll proceed, but as soon as we have a meaningful update, we’ll share it.”

Blizzard added that prior to recent events, it was working on finalizing its BlizzCon plans and did consider various possibilities as the pandemic spread, hinting that it might consider alternatives like a digital showcase.

[Source: BlizzCon]

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

PlayStation LifeStyle recommends all readers comply with CDC guidelines and remain as isolated as possible during this urgent time. Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at WHO.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.