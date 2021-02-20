Blizzard Entertainment has been largely mum about Overwatch 2 since its official release, but the developer did hedge fans’ expectations by explicitly stating that the game will not release anytime soon and development updates will be scant. However, it looks like that’s set to change starting this year.

In an interview with IGN, director Jeff Kaplan has said that while Blizzard cannot commit to frequent updates, they will be a bit more regular going forward. There might even be “some cool stuff” that Blizzard will talk about in March or April. That said, from the sound of things, it seems that Overwatch 2 is still a ways away. In fact, Blizzard hasn’t even gotten to a point where it can decide when the game will undergo a beta and if it will be a closed or open beta.

“It’s still not been determined if we are actually doing an open beta or not – I have a hard time imagining in the era that we live in, there not being some sort of open beta happening at some point, but nothing’s committed to yet,” Kaplan continued.

What we did learn about Overwatch 2 during BlizzCon 2021 is that it’ll feature two new maps: Rome and New York, there will be some major PvP changes, and hero progression will be revamped. The campaign will revolve around Overwatch members working together to figure out who’s behind the second Omnic uprising, with each mission featuring cinematic intros and outros. Last but not least, Blizzard will also be upgrading existing heroes’ looks.

[Source: IGN]