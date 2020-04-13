Resident Evil 3‘s recently launched remake seems as though it is off to a good start. Within just five days, sales have crossed two million units across physical shipments and digital copies. This number accounts for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

Capcom announced the news in a press release, noting that cumulative sales for the series total a whopping 95 million. These numbers for Resident Evil 3’s remake suggests its well on its way to outselling the original game. Following its release in 1999, the original Resident Evil 3 went on to sell an impressive 3.5 million units. If the reimagining can maintain such a sales momentum, it may exceed its predecessor in sales by year’s end.

Last year, Resident Evil 2 experienced a similar trajectory with regards to sales success. After just one week on the market, shipments for the remake eclipsed three million units. As of December 2019, RE2 had crossed five million in sales, surpassing sales of the original by a wide margin. Capcom’s latest report shows the remake topping 6.5 million units.

The Resident Evil 3 remake arrived earlier this month to fairly middling reviews. Our review awarded Capcom’s latest with an 8.5 out of 10, most notably critiquing the lack of carefully orchestrated puzzles and the annoying Nemesis encounters.

The remake’s short length received its fair share of criticisms, too. However, it seems Capcom aimed to stymie those issues with the inclusion of Resident Evil Resistance, an asymmetrical multiplayer component. The mode will continue to receive support in the months ahead. Capcom’s first planned update arrives on April 17th to introduce Jill Valentine to the online experience.

Resident Evil 3 is available now across the PS4, PC, and Xbox one platforms.

[Source: Capcom]