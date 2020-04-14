PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – April 14, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
April’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
As Part of the Stay at Home Initiative – Free between 4/15/20 and 5/5/20
PSVR Games
- Sharknado VR: Eye of the Storm ($8.99)
PS4 Games
- Biped ($14.99)
- Blind Men ($4.99)
- Braveland Trilogy ($14.99)
- Convoy: A Tactical Roguelike ($14.99)
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe Edition ($59.99)
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE ($59.99)
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99)
- A Room Where Art Conceals ($9.49)
- Troubleshooter ($2.49)
- VAN HELSING: DOUBLE PACK ($34.99)
PS Vita Games
- Blind Men ($4.99)