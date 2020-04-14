As the world continues to reel from the COVID-19 pandemic, Sony is giving away two PS4 games free to all players—not just PS Plus subscribers—as part of its #PlayAtHome initiative to encourage people to stay home and prevent the further spread of coronavirus. Starting Wednesday, April 15 until Tuesday, May 5, all PS4 players can download both Journey and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection completely free. If you redeem the free games during this window, they’ll be yours to keep forever. Knack 2 replaces Uncharted in Germany and China.

Announcing the Play At Home initiative: https://t.co/pOn3hJ7poI Stay safe and pick up Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free from April 15 through May 5 #PlayAtHome pic.twitter.com/BSlbcwosgU — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 14, 2020

Journey is the PS4 version of the PS3 classic, an introspective game with unique online interactions that meant a lot of different things to a lot of different people. It won multiple awards the year it released and continues to be lauded across the industry. If you haven’t played it, you owe it to yourself to experience Journey firsthand, and if you have played it, now’s a great time revisit those sandy dunes.

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection bundles the first three Uncharted games into a single package, remastered for the PS4. It was recently free for PlayStation Plus subscribers, but this now gives the classic series to everyone for free. It pairs well with this month’s free PS Plus games including Uncharted 4.

For those in the Germany and China regions (or at least with German/Chinese PSN accounts), Game of the Generation Knack 2 is being subbed in for Uncharted. It’s possible you could get all three games free by creating PSN accounts for different regions.

Remember that downloading these games may take a bit longer than usual since Sony is throttling download speeds to help with increased internet traffic as people stay at home.

The Play At Home initiative also includes a $10 million fund to help affected indie developers who are having a hard time during the COVID-19 crisis.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

PlayStation LifeStyle recommends all readers comply with CDC guidelines and remain as isolated as possible during this urgent time. Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at WHO.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.