Publisher DotEmu has finally confirmed Streets of Rage 4‘s spring 2020 release date. The title will come to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox One later this month on April 30th for $24.99. In addition to unveiling launch details, DotEmu unleashed a brand-new trailer that shows off the return of Battle Mode.

In the video below, get a look at the mayhem Streets of Rage 4 will bring:

Battle Mode is a legacy feature that brought countless hours of fun to both Streets of Rage 2 and Streets of Rage 3. The mode’s return will feature a total of eight arenas, including The Streets, Chinatown, Y Island, Cargo Ship, Police Precinct, Y Tower, To the Concert, and Skytrain. Players will be able to enjoy Streets of Rage 4’s Battle Mode in both Versus Mode and Team Mode.

Streets of Rage 4 is bringing back the classic series in full form. By the looks of it, the franchise hasn’t missed a beat. Hand-crafted graphics power the experience, which uses the beautifully designed Wood Oak City as its backdrop. Players will have the option to journey through the new installment with up to three other friends online. This venture will seem all the more exciting thanks to the return of a dozen classic characters, all unlockable throughout the game.

Limited Run Games plans to release physical editions of the title on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch platforms. Preorders are currently live on Limited Run’s official website, but are slated to close one week after Streets of Rage 4’s digital release rolls out.

[Source: DotEmu, Lizardcube via Gematsu]