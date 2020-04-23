Battlefield V’s Chapter 6 content, Into the Jungle, will wrap up next week on April 29th. As such, DICE and Electronic Arts aim to keep players updated on what the future entails for the first-person shooter. Chiefly, Battlefield V’s content updates are coming to an end. More specifically, the final update will roll out at an unspecified time this summer.

The title’s Senior Producer Ryan McArthur shared the news in a blog post on EA’s official website. A post from McArthur notes that a final standalone content update is being targeted for a launch this June. As of writing, specifics remain publicly unknown. McArthur relayed the following to fans,

As we look to the future, we will release one more standalone update this summer that brings with it some new content, weapons, and game tweaks. We are targeting June for this update. We’re still tackling the challenges from working from home and will let you know how things progress for us over the next month.

Once the next update goes live this summer, Battlefield V players will begin receiving Weekly Rewards in the form of Battlefield Currency or Company Coin. These rewards are to ensure everyone has an opportunity to unlock gear they may have missed previously.

In the post, McArthur additionally reveals that “various weekly initiatives” are in the works. For example, DICE will reintroduce #FridayNightBattlefield servers, allowing for Battlefield V games to take place in a “friendly atmosphere.” Throwback Thursdays will make a comeback, too, which aims to bring fans together across all Battlefield experiences. Before ending the post with a brief thank you message to fans, McArthur promises that DICE’s work with its anti-cheat team continues unabated.

Battlefield V is available now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. While details are scarce, EA previously divulged plans to release Battlefield 6 by 2022.

[Source: Electronic Arts]