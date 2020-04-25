Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringer‘s patch 5.3 will expand NieR crossover content with the introduction of the next chapter in the YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse alliance raid series.

A Realm Reborn‘s main scenario will also be fine-tuned for new players to offer them an improved experience when progressing through the campaign.

Highlights are as follows:

The main scenario questline in A Realm Reborn will be reworked to give new players a more streamlined experience as they progress to Heavensward and beyond. Additionally, players will be able to fly in A Realm Reborn areas upon completion of “The Ultima Weapon” quest. New YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse Alliance Raid – Following Patch 5.1’s The Copied Factory, this next NieR-inspired alliance raid, titled The Puppets Bunker will unravel further mysteries of the machine lifeforms on the First.

Parties of eight players can challenge this new challenging trial battle in both normal and extreme difficulties. Save the Queen Questline Updates – Players can enhance weapons obtained in the first chapter of this ongoing quest series as they explore an all-new area. Additionally, new large-scale battle content will be added as part of the update.

Part of the ‘Weapon Series’ questline, players can enjoy a story-focused experience culminating in a special event battle. Ishgard Restoration Update – The third phase of restoration begins following the efforts of the Skybuilders. Skybuilder Rankings return, with new items for players to craft and new achievements for top contributors to the restoration.

A new crafter-focused questline featuring the dwarves. New Game+ Updates – The updated A Realm Reborn main scenario and other quests will be available for players to revisit while keeping your current character and level.

Players will be able to challenge powered-up primals from earlier expansions that are ready to fight against level 80 heroes. Unreal Trials will feature one primal fight which will change with each patch, beginning with Shiva in Patch 5.3. Defeating the primal each week gives players the chance to complete a new mini-game, with those who emerge triumphant receiving tokens to exchange for prizes. Crafter and Gatherer Updates – New custom deliveries, updates to Rowena’s House of Splendors, and an update to the Skysteel Tools questline headline several crafter and gatherer updates.

New custom deliveries, updates to Rowena’s House of Splendors, and an update to the Skysteel Tools questline headline several crafter and gatherer updates. Job Adjustments for PvE and PvP, System Updates, and more.

We’ll update our readers when the patch goes live.