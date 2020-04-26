Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One should make some space for a mandatory 15GB data pack download on Tuesday, April 28th.

Here’s what you’ll need to do, per Infinity Ward:

Once you install the patch and select a mode, (multiplayer, campaign, Special Operations, etc.), you will be brought to a game install menu. Here, you’ll need to download Data Pack 1 from this menu. Once the download is complete, you will need to hard close and reopen the game application.

Modern Warfare is also getting a patch and playlist updates next week. Infinity Ward is targeting a Tuesday release for the update so expect patch notes to go live by Monday. In the meantime, here’s a preview of what’s coming:

Fix for a bug where selecting the USEF 1 skin for the Mil-Sim Operator appears as the default skin in Co-op

Adjusted the speed and sizing of the circle in Warzone

Fix for a bug where completing the completionist challenges for the SKS are unlocking the associated camos for the Renetti

Fix for a bug where unlocking camos for the SKS was inconsistent with other camo challenges for marksman rifles

Fixed a bug where the “Hard Wired” skin for Alex would appear in thermals while Cold Blooded is equipped

Fixed a bug where some watches were appearing the wrong direction when gesturing

Fixed a bug where players could lose the option to pick their favorite Faction in the Operator menu

Fixed a bug where white lighting could be seen while moving or firing a weapon near specific locations

If you’re a Warzone player and don’t own a copy of Modern Warfare, don’t forget that you have until tomorrow, April 27, 10 am PT to check out Modern Warfare multiplayer for free. You can grab the full game for the PS4 from Amazon.

[Source: Infinity Ward]

