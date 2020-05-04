Maybe its the coronavirus talking, but this particular May the 4th celebration–a holiday with as much legitimacy as “National Eat Your Beans Day” coming up on July 3rd–just feels different than all the rest. Maybe its the weird state of the Star Wars franchise coming off a polarizing final entry in an equally polarizing trilogy. Regardless, we could all use some good news and it appears to come in the form of an awesome art reveal for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, made on May the 4th, coming soon from the folks at TT Games and Warner Bros.

The reveal for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga came out of nowhere when announced at last year’s E3. If early information is anything to go by it looks to be the most ambitious of the LEGO Star Wars games yet, combining over nine films worth of content into a miasma of plastic blocks and Jar Jar Binks references. The handy, dandy press release sent on this wonderous May The Fourth said:

Encapsulating the game’s epic blend of the three Star Wars trilogies, the key art includes some of the greatest heroes and villains seen throughout the Skywalker saga. Players can fight against the forces of evil as favorite characters such as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Rey, Finn, BB-8 and a legion of other heroes, or turn to the dark side as Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, and more. Thrilling locales also serve as a backdrop to the action-packed key art as players can engage in some of the films’ most legendary battles. From the landmark start to the Clone Wars in the Battle of Geonosis to manning an Alliance snowspeeder at the Battle of Hoth to take on the Imperial’s treacherous ground forces, generations of Star Wars lore and fandom will collide in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

While it feels like LEGO Star Wars games are a never-ending deluge that will one day drown the earth, The Skywalker Saga feels different in a way that may make it stand out amongst the crowd. There isn’t a confirmed release date yet for The Skywalker Saga other than 2020 so be sure to keep an eye on the skies and hope that we don’t all have to wait for another May The Fourth for more information.