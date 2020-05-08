Earlier in the week, NetherRealm Studios announced a story expansion for MK11 dubbed Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath. The DLC will introduce new story content, three extra characters–Fujin, Sheeva, and Robocop–and some new skins. Fans are still itching to see more gameplay footage, however. Thankfully, NetherRealm plans to oblige in the coming days. Sometime early next week, the studio will unleash brand-new footage of Aftermath in action.

NetherRealm shared the news on Mortal Kombat’s official Twitter page in response to a fan. See the studio’s casual confirmation in the Twitter exchange below:

Sure. Let’s do early next week? https://t.co/BMBpm0TdV0 — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) May 8, 2020

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath as an expansion will launch on May 26th for the price of $39.99. Those who have yet to pick up the game will get an even better deal with Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection. For $59.99, Aftermath Kollection offers the base game, the Aftermath expansion, and all previously released Kombat Pack content. It’s a steal, really. As such, it has not gone over well with early MK11 adopters, who purchased both the base game and Kombat Pack at a much higher price. Aftermath will also come alongside a brand new free update adding new stages, stage fatalities, and even Friendships into the game. Instead of crushing your enemy’s spine, why not hug a teddy bear, skip rope, or bring them ice cream instead?

The first half of the year has been pretty eventful for the long-running fighting franchise. In addition to Joker and Spawn entering the MK11 arena via DLC, an animated film launched several weeks ago. An original story, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge released on digital platforms in early April. The animated film hit DVD and Blu-ray on April 28th.

Mortal Kombat 11 is out now for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Mortal Kombat on Twitter]