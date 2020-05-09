Capcom has reported record high profits for the third consecutive year despite a decrease in sales. For the year ended March 31, the company’s net profit climbed by 27.1 percent to ¥15.95 billion despite its revenue decreasing by 18.4 percent year-over-year to ¥81.6 billion.

The results were driven by the ongoing strong performance of Monster Hunter: World and its expansion, Iceborne. Capcom said that Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5 also continued to exhibit “healthy sales.”

Talking about its outlook and future plans, Capcom said that in addition to Europe and the United States, the company is eyeing expansion in Asia by releasing its “world-renowned” IPs more widely in the region. Capcom also sees esports as “an integral part of its future growth strategy.”

Not only is Capcom planning to establish an esports training academy, it’s also planning to invest in female leagues. The financial report reads:

The Company sees esports as an integral part of its future growth strategy and is working to consolidate its position in this expanding market with upfront capital allocation and investments in human resources; it plans to found the Esports Academy (tentative name) for training professional players as well as to establish regional teams and leagues for female players.

Capcom is also planning to capitalize on the rollout of 5G services in several markets including Japan.

“The possibility of a full-scale market entry by external players has brought a seismic shift in the landscape and a wave of new business opportunities,” reads the report.

[Source: Capcom (1)(2)]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made through these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.