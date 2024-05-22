Dragon’s Dogma 2 Joins List of Capcom’s Platinum Titles

Capcom has unveiled its updated list of Platinum tiles, and Dragon’s Dogma 2 has joined the party as Monster Hunter World hits a new milestone.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Off to a Good Start

Platinum titles are any Capcom titles that hit a million sales, and understandably, recent years have been dominated by Resident Evil and Monster Hunter. However, after the struggles of the original Dragon’s Dogma, it’s great to see that in the latest figures, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has entered the room with 2.6 million units sold between March 7 and March 31, 2024.

That already puts it 45th on Capcom’s all-time list, ahead of the original Devil May Cry and Dino Crisis, level with Resident Evil Revelations, and just behind Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City.

Monster Hunter World continues to dominate as the best-selling Capcom title. The base game has sold 20.1 million units, with the Iceborne Master Edition taking the total to 25.3 million. Monster Hunter Rise sits pretty in the second spot with 14.7 million. Resident Evil 2 remake and Resident 7 sit just below 13.9 and 13.3 million units sold, respectively.

You can view the top 50 Capcom Platinum titles below.