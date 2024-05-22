dragon's dogma 2 platinum

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Joins List of Capcom’s Platinum Titles

By Neil Bolt

Capcom has unveiled its updated list of Platinum tiles, and Dragon’s Dogma 2 has joined the party as Monster Hunter World hits a new milestone.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Off to a Good Start

Platinum titles are any Capcom titles that hit a million sales, and understandably, recent years have been dominated by Resident Evil and Monster Hunter. However, after the struggles of the original Dragon’s Dogma, it’s great to see that in the latest figures, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has entered the room with 2.6 million units sold between March 7 and March 31, 2024.

That already puts it 45th on Capcom’s all-time list, ahead of the original Devil May Cry and Dino Crisis, level with Resident Evil Revelations, and just behind Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City.

Monster Hunter World continues to dominate as the best-selling Capcom title. The base game has sold 20.1 million units, with the Iceborne Master Edition taking the total to 25.3 million. Monster Hunter Rise sits pretty in the second spot with 14.7 million. Resident Evil 2 remake and Resident 7 sit just below 13.9 and 13.3 million units sold, respectively.

You can view the top 50 Capcom Platinum titles below.

1Jan 2018Monster Hunter: World*Unit sales including Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition: 25.30 million unitsPS4, Xbox One, PC, DL20.10※
2Mar 2021Monster Hunter RiseNSW, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, PC, DL14.70
3Jan 2019Resident Evil 2PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, PC, DL13.90
4Jan 2017RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazardPS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, PC, DL13.30
5Sep 2019Monster Hunter World: IcebornePS4, Xbox One, PC, DL12.60
6May 2021Resident Evil VillagePS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, PC, DL9.80
7Mar 2009Resident Evil 5PS3Xbox 360, DL9.10
8Oct 2012Resident Evil 6PS3, Xbox 360, DL9.10
9Apr 2020Resident Evil 3PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, PC, DL8.70
10Mar 2019Devil May Cry 5PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL8.10
11Jun 2022Monster Hunter Rise: SunbreakNSW, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, PC, DL7.70
12Feb 2016Street Fighter VPS4、PC、DL7.50
13Mar 2023Resident Evil 4PS4, PS5, XSX, PC, DL7.00
14Jun 1992Street Fighter IISNES6.30
15Jan 1998Resident Evil 2PS4.96
16Dec 2010Monster Hunter Freedom 3PSP, DL4.90
17Mar 2017Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate3DS, NSW, DL4.80
18Nov 2015Monster Hunter Generations3DS, DL4.30
19Nov 2014Resident EvilPS3, DL4.20
20Oct 2014Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate3DS, DL4.20
21Jan 2016Resident Evil 0: HD RemasterPS3, PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL4.20
22Sep 2013Monster Hunter 43DS, DL4.10
23Jul 1993Street Fighter II TurboSNES4.10
24Apr 2013Dragon’s Dogma: Dark ArisenPS3, Xbox 360, DL3.90
25Mar 2008Monster Hunter Freedom UnitePSP, DL3.80
26Feb 2009Street Fighter IVPS3, Xbox 360, DL3.60
27Nov 2013Dead Rising 3Xbox One, DL3.50
28Sep 1999Resident Evil 3 NemesisPS3.50
29Mar 2015Resident Evil Revelations 2PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC, DL3.40
30Feb 2019Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney TrilogyPS4, NSW, DL3.30
31Jun 2023Street Fighter 6PS4, PS5, XSX, PC, DL3.30
32Sep 2010Dead Rising 2PS3, Xbox 360, PC, DL3.20
33Aug 2016Resident Evil 4PS4, Xbox One, DL3.20
34May 2018Street Fighter 30th Anniversary CollectionPS4, Xbox One, NSW, PC, DL3.10
35Jun 2016Resident Evil 5PS4, Xbox One, DL3.10
36Mar 2016Resident Evil 6PS4, Xbox One, DL3.00
37Jan 2008Devil May Cry 4PS3, Xbox 360, DL3.00
38Jan 2013DmC Devil May CryPS3, Xbox 360, DL3.00
39Feb 2014Resident Evil 4: Ultimate HD EditionPC, DL2.80
40Mar 1996Resident EvilPS2.75
41Mar 2012Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon CityPS3, Xbox 360, DL2.70
42Jun 2015Devil May Cry 4 Special EditionPS4, Xbox One, DL2.70
43Dec 2011Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate3DS, DL2.60
44May 2013Resident Evil RevelationsPS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, PC, DL2.60
45Mar 2024Dragon’s Dogma 2PS5, XSX, DL2.60
46Dec 2017Okami HDPS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL2.40
47Oct 2017Dragon’s Dogma: Dark ArisenPS4, Xbox One, DL2.40
48Feb 2007Monster Hunter Freedom 2PSP2.40
49Feb 2010Resident Evil 5: Gold EditionPS3, Xbox 360, DL2.40
50Jul 1999Dino CrisisPS2.40
Neil Bolt
Neil Bolt

Neil became a horror fan from just a nightmare-inducing glimpse of the Ghoulies VHS cover and a book on how to draw ghosts. It escalated from there and now that's almost all he writes and talks about.

