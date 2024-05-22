Dragon’s Dogma 2 Joins List of Capcom’s Platinum Titles

Capcom has unveiled its updated list of Platinum tiles, and Dragon’s Dogma 2 has joined the party as Monster Hunter World hits a new milestone.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Off to a Good Start
Platinum titles are any Capcom titles that hit a million sales, and understandably, recent years have been dominated by Resident Evil and Monster Hunter. However, after the struggles of the original Dragon’s Dogma, it’s great to see that in the latest figures, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has entered the room with 2.6 million units sold between March 7 and March 31, 2024.
That already puts it 45th on Capcom’s all-time list, ahead of the original Devil May Cry and Dino Crisis, level with Resident Evil Revelations, and just behind Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City.
Monster Hunter World continues to dominate as the best-selling Capcom title. The base game has sold 20.1 million units, with the Iceborne Master Edition taking the total to 25.3 million. Monster Hunter Rise sits pretty in the second spot with 14.7 million. Resident Evil 2 remake and Resident 7 sit just below 13.9 and 13.3 million units sold, respectively.
You can view the top 50 Capcom Platinum titles below.
|1
|Jan 2018
|Monster Hunter: World*Unit sales including Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition: 25.30 million units
|PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL
|20.10※
|2
|Mar 2021
|Monster Hunter Rise
|NSW, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, PC, DL
|14.70
|3
|Jan 2019
|Resident Evil 2
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, PC, DL
|13.90
|4
|Jan 2017
|RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, PC, DL
|13.30
|5
|Sep 2019
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
|PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL
|12.60
|6
|May 2021
|Resident Evil Village
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, PC, DL
|9.80
|7
|Mar 2009
|Resident Evil 5
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|9.10
|8
|Oct 2012
|Resident Evil 6
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|9.10
|9
|Apr 2020
|Resident Evil 3
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, PC, DL
|8.70
|10
|Mar 2019
|Devil May Cry 5
|PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL
|8.10
|11
|Jun 2022
|Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
|NSW, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, PC, DL
|7.70
|12
|Feb 2016
|Street Fighter V
|PS4、PC、DL
|7.50
|13
|Mar 2023
|Resident Evil 4
|PS4, PS5, XSX, PC, DL
|7.00
|14
|Jun 1992
|Street Fighter II
|SNES
|6.30
|15
|Jan 1998
|Resident Evil 2
|PS
|4.96
|16
|Dec 2010
|Monster Hunter Freedom 3
|PSP, DL
|4.90
|17
|Mar 2017
|Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
|3DS, NSW, DL
|4.80
|18
|Nov 2015
|Monster Hunter Generations
|3DS, DL
|4.30
|19
|Nov 2014
|Resident Evil
|PS3, DL
|4.20
|20
|Oct 2014
|Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate
|3DS, DL
|4.20
|21
|Jan 2016
|Resident Evil 0: HD Remaster
|PS3, PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL
|4.20
|22
|Sep 2013
|Monster Hunter 4
|3DS, DL
|4.10
|23
|Jul 1993
|Street Fighter II Turbo
|SNES
|4.10
|24
|Apr 2013
|Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|3.90
|25
|Mar 2008
|Monster Hunter Freedom Unite
|PSP, DL
|3.80
|26
|Feb 2009
|Street Fighter IV
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|3.60
|27
|Nov 2013
|Dead Rising 3
|Xbox One, DL
|3.50
|28
|Sep 1999
|Resident Evil 3 Nemesis
|PS
|3.50
|29
|Mar 2015
|Resident Evil Revelations 2
|PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC, DL
|3.40
|30
|Feb 2019
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|PS4, NSW, DL
|3.30
|31
|Jun 2023
|Street Fighter 6
|PS4, PS5, XSX, PC, DL
|3.30
|32
|Sep 2010
|Dead Rising 2
|PS3, Xbox 360, PC, DL
|3.20
|33
|Aug 2016
|Resident Evil 4
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|3.20
|34
|May 2018
|Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
|PS4, Xbox One, NSW, PC, DL
|3.10
|35
|Jun 2016
|Resident Evil 5
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|3.10
|36
|Mar 2016
|Resident Evil 6
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|3.00
|37
|Jan 2008
|Devil May Cry 4
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|3.00
|38
|Jan 2013
|DmC Devil May Cry
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|3.00
|39
|Feb 2014
|Resident Evil 4: Ultimate HD Edition
|PC, DL
|2.80
|40
|Mar 1996
|Resident Evil
|PS
|2.75
|41
|Mar 2012
|Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|2.70
|42
|Jun 2015
|Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|2.70
|43
|Dec 2011
|Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate
|3DS, DL
|2.60
|44
|May 2013
|Resident Evil Revelations
|PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, PC, DL
|2.60
|45
|Mar 2024
|Dragon’s Dogma 2
|PS5, XSX, DL
|2.60
|46
|Dec 2017
|Okami HD
|PS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL
|2.40
|47
|Oct 2017
|Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|2.40
|48
|Feb 2007
|Monster Hunter Freedom 2
|PSP
|2.40
|49
|Feb 2010
|Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|2.40
|50
|Jul 1999
|Dino Crisis
|PS
|2.40