Red Dead Redemption 2 is replete with details both big and small. Some are apparent in combat, others make themselves known throughout the game world. Given the attention to detail present in Rockstar titles, many of the finer touches will likely go unnoticed by the vast majority of players. As such, it’s no surprise that fans are still uncovering little bits and pieces about the experience. The latest discovery concerns Arthur himself and the way he behaves in combat. While reloading his guns, the character appears to silently count bullets.

Reddit user Bornstellar67 shared a brief clip, showcasing what appears to be Arthur quietly counting bullets. Check it out in the video below:

As seen in the clip, there seems only a slight hint of Arthur’s mouth moving as he reloads. It is a small touch, sure, one that has gone largely unnoticed since the prequel hit stores nearly two years ago. However, this serves as yet another example of Rockstar’s incredible attention to detail. Such an action from the character wasn’t necessary. But that it exists is emblematic of the studio’s dedication to fully immersing players in the world. Undoubtedly, there are similar examples scattered throughout the game, most of which likely remain unknown to most.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. Since its original release in October 2018, the title has performed phenomenally. As of fall 2019, the prequel had sold through more than 26 million units worldwide.

[Source: Reddit]