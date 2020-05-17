Re-Logic is winding up development work on its hit sandbox adventure, Terraria, exactly nine years after the game launched on PC. The game’s final update, Journey’s End, was pushed out on PC yesterday. Console versions will follow.

In a note on its website, Re-Logic called the final update “a labor of love” and said that Terraria is in a place where the team considers it “complete.” The message reads:

This update has been a labor of love, tirelessly worked on by our team over a good while, and we truly feel that it brings Terraria to the next level, to a place where the core game can finally be called “complete”. From new ways to play the game to over 1000 new items to find and craft to new bosses to challenge and even a full-pass review of all content of the game for balance, graphic quality, and mechanics – truly, Journey’s End has something for everyone. We cannot wait to see your reactions as you dive in to all that this update has to offer, and we hope that you thoroughly enjoy our gift to you. It has been an amazing journey indeed… but we truly feel that this end is really just a new beginning for the amazing world of Terraria.

Terraria has sold over 30 million copies across all platforms as of April 2020. Re-Logic has yet to reveal its next project.

We’ll update our readers when Journey’s End becomes available on consoles.

[Source: Terraria via Eurogamer]